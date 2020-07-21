BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following an incident in Brooklyn Park Tuesday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The department said fugitive detectives found a suspect in the area of Church and 6th streets around 2:30 p.m. They surrounded his tow truck, at which point he put it in reverse and drove toward them.
A police officer fired a single round that did not hit anyone, officials said. The suspect continued driving toward Baltimore, at which point a woman inside the truck either was pushed or jumped out.
The truck ran her over, killing her, police said.
Officers arrested the suspect a short time later.
No further details are available.
