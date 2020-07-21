Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Towson-based developer has acquired the Village of Cross Keys for $27 million.
Caves Valley Partners announced the acquisition Tuesday morning. They purchased the space from the Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
The 290,000 square feet of commercial space includes the retail space at Village Square, the offices at Village Square and the Quadrangle, the land between the commercial buildings and the former “tennis barn,”
It does not include the mixed-use development’s nine residential condominiums or the Delta by Marriott Hotel.
The company said it hopes to attract restaurants to Cross Keys, more boutique retailers and more.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
