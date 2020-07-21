Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not a fan of onions? You’re not alone.
Everyone has their preferences when it comes to food, but it appears Marylanders really hate onions, according to Uber Eats’ second-annual Cravings Report.
With more people ordering takeout, the company has been keeping track of what people like and what they don’t.
Besides skipping the onions, other common requests are no tomatoes, no cheese, no ice and no mushrooms.
Marylanders are in line with the rest of the country; nationwide, passing on the onions is the top request, followed by extra sauce and no tomatoes.