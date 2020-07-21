Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Watch as the antenna is removed from WJZ’s candelabra tower Tuesday morning.
It’s all a part of work that is required by the FCC.
A giant Skycrane helicopter will lift off the old antenna and carry up the new gear over the next couple of days.
The big day! The famous @wjz candelabra tower gets new antennas. A giant Skycrane helicopter will lift off the old and carry up the new gear over the next couple of days. LIVE coverage on the air and in https://t.co/u618G6m0o5 @SoniaDasgupta @MartyBassWJZ pic.twitter.com/hJ3pxg0cxT
— Erik Lee (@erikleeWJZ) July 21, 2020
OMFG there’s a person up there? There’s not enough money in the world to get me to do that job! It makes me queasy just to watch the video! Stay safe!