MORE HOT WEATHERHighs Expected To Reach Mid-90s
Filed Under:antenna, candlelabra tower, WJZ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Watch as the antenna is removed from WJZ’s candelabra tower Tuesday morning.

It’s all a part of work that is required by the FCC.

A giant Skycrane helicopter will lift off the old antenna and carry up the new gear over the next couple of days.

Comments
  1. Stan says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    OMFG there’s a person up there? There’s not enough money in the world to get me to do that job! It makes me queasy just to watch the video! Stay safe!

    Reply

Leave a Reply