Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of W. Caton Avenue for a shooting at around 12:50 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and have learned the shooter was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

