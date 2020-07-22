WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorm Warnings; Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Bichon Frise who was abducted when the car she was riding in was stolen.

Police say Bri Bri was abducted when the car she was riding in was stolen Sunday in the 800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Police say the owner of the car stopped at Island Quizine just before 9:30 p.m. to get a carryout order. She left the car running so that the dog could stay cool.

When the dog’s owner went inside to pickup their order, the car was stolen with Bri Bri still in the backseat.

Police say the car has since been recovered, but there is no sign of Bri Bri.

Anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact officers at the Towson Precinct by calling 410-887-2361.

