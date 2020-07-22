BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has canceled all of its events and performances at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore through November 29 due to the coronavirus.
In a news release, the BSO said the cancellations were prompted by “the uncertainty of when the organization is able to bring audiences back into the concert hall.”
“We are deeply disappointed that we are not able to open our exciting 2020-21 season as originally planned, but we know these actions are necessary for the safety of our musicians, staff and audience members,” President and CEO Peter Kjome said in the release. “The BSO remains committed to sustaining our community’s needs for the healing and uplifting experience of music, and we are exploring various opportunities to connect to our audiences with digital performances in the fall.”
In the interim, the BSO is planning a digital concert series to begin in the fall.
The BSO box office will reach out to people who bought tickets to canceled events with their options.
The BSO box office will reach out to people who bought tickets to canceled events with their options.