ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a Cecil County man who was stabbed after he allegedly threatened to kill and attack a man who then stabbed him.

Glenn A. Culley, 56, of Elkton, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The person that allegedly was attacked by Culley is a 63-year-old man from Newark, Delaware. He has not been charged at this time, pending results of a Grand Jury to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, state troopers responded to a 911 report of a stabbing at a home in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Road in Elkton.

When they arrived, they met a Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputy already on the scene who had detained a suspect.

Investigators learned Culley had threatened to kill the man he assaulted Tuesday night before, who was now dating the woman who lived at the home who had been in a relationship with Culley before.

They learned Culley had come to the home late Tuesday morning, yelling outside the home and demanding money from the woman inside. He also reportedly threatened to kill the man who was also inside the home.

He eventually left the home, but returned shortly after 9:30 p.m. When he did return, he drove his truck through the yard and up to the house, banged on windows of the home and demanded money from the woman inside, threatening to kill the man.

When Culley went to the back of the home, the man inside came outside to confront him. Culley again reportedly threatened to kill him before charging the man and knocking him to the ground.

While being assaulted by Culley, who was on top of him, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Culley.

Investigators obtained multiple search warrants for the scene, including Culley’s vehicle and for the man who allegedly stabbed Culley. Police found a large folding knife from the man’s pocket.

Pending the Grand Jury result, the man who stabbed Culley was released from custody without charges.