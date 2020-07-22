ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Face coverings will be required for all students and staff if and when Maryland schools reopen, state officials said Wednesday.

Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon in a press conference, speaking on how while they know people are anxious for a decision on reopening schools, but rather than rushing, they said they want to get it right.

The number of cases have increased by more than 700 per day for several days. On Wednesday, the state’s cases surpassed 80,000 and 600 new cases were reported. Hospitalizations were also up.

“I know people are anxious to get these final decisions, but it’s absolutely critical that rather than rushing, we get this right,” he said. “For our communities, for our teachers and especially for each and every one of our children in Maryland,”

Dr. Salmon said they’ve been working toward the goal of safely reopening since they had to close in the last school year, saying what happens in school buildings is essential on children’s development.

The imminent safety and health of students and staff must be the first priority, she said. Local systems have until August 14 to develop and submit recovery plans.

She said schools can choose to reopen for in-person in the fall, depending on the conditions in their locality.

Dr. Salmon listed three “guardrails” for schools this fall:

Systems must follow CDC guidelines including wearing masks and hand-washing.

They must adhere to state protocols for addressing an outbreak

They must identify learning gaps, keep up with curricular frameworks and ensure safe transportation to and from school.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

As nine school systems have made the decision to go virtual for part of or for the full semester, Dr. Salmon said they will work to bridge the digital divide, dedicating $100 million to equipping students with devices and Internet connectivity.

Another $100 million will be invested in tutoring and learning programs to address learning loss due to the time away from direct instruction and teacher intervention.

Some Marylanders do not have broadband access, and to combat that, they are allocating $10 million to the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband, which will construct a wireless education network in Western Maryland, Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The state is also committing $255 million from the CARES fund to be used for education priorities.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.