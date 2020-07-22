BALTIMORE, July 22, 2020 – Festival of Trees is transforming in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event put on by the Kennedy Krieger Institute will go from a three-day in-person festival to a hybrid-online experience.

Artificial trees will be sold online, a virtual entertainment stage with “family-friendly acts,” online shopping with dozens of gift vendors and an online auction site with a variety of auction items, as well as “special surprises,” for families to enjoy.

“The safety of our dedicated Festival-goers, designers, patients, sponsors, volunteers and staff will always be our top priority,” said Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute. “Although things may look a little different this year, we are thrilled to be bringing Festival of Trees to your homes this November and we have a lot of new and exciting things in store. And, this year, no matter where you live, you can participate in the magic of Festival!”

Assigned times and expanded tree spacing will allow tree-designers to create their trees, sold online, at the Cow Palace within the Timonium Fairgrounds while adhering to social distancing, masking and health and safety protocols.

Only designers will be allowed on-site, with limited staff.

The festival is Thanksgiving weekend, November 27-29.

General admission is free. Proceeds will support more than 25,000 patients and families getting services from the Institute through inpatient, and outpatient medical, and other wellness therapies.

“Throughout the Institute, whether in our telehealthcare or this event, we have met the COVID-19 challenges with creativity and innovation. We are dedicated to continuing this iconic event and keeping the Thanksgiving weekend tradition alive for our loyal supporters and new friends from around the world to further the positive impact on the children and families who need our services,” said Linda Schaefer Cameron, vice president of Philanthropy at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Learn more and get updates on the holiday celebration here.