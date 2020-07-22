BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland was recently added to some states quarantine lists, including New York and New Jersey, which Gov. Hogan says is a mistake.

“I think New York made a mistake. I think they were looking at mostly cases. Our positivity rate, as I said is dropping,” Gov. Hogan said.

He said their plan is looking at that the most, along with hospitalizations, and he guessed New York has different metrics they’re looking at.

“Since we’ve been trending in a great direction for 96 straight days or whatever, the numbers I gave earlier on, I don’t know what that was about,” he said.

Maryland was added to New York, Connecticut and New Jersey’s quarantine lists as spikes are popping up across the country.

Fran Phillips said that some of those metrics aren’t stable, and she would tell Marylanders is to think about where you go and what the risk is.

“We have the control, we have the ability to further crush this if we individually take the steps,” she said, referencing mask-wearing and handwashing.

She said this includes inter-state travel, but also other types of activities that some people need to “take a second look at,” pointing at younger people.

“You heard that we have more younger people that are being hospitalized, as people are hospitalized, they’re not in ICUs, but they’re very very sick, so it kind of belies the idea that they are immune or somehow invincible or invulnerable, so it’s decisions we make every day that are really important.

