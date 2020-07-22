WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ Weather Day Special
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus and schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Dr. Karen Salmon, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Safety, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders about coronavirus and the latest with reopening schools Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Hogan will be joined by State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon.

The number of cases have increased by more than 700 per day for several days. On Wednesday, the state’s cases surpassed 80,000 and 600 new cases were reported. Hospitalizations were also up.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Baltimore County and Baltimore City are now closing indoor dining options as cases there soar.

Hospitalizations have also been ticking up.

WJZ will carry this press conference live on TV and on WJZ.com

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments
  1. Tyler Silvey says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Baltimore County has not closed indoor dining. They just called on the governor to do so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply