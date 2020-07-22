ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders about coronavirus and the latest with reopening schools Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Hogan will be joined by State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon.
The number of cases have increased by more than 700 per day for several days. On Wednesday, the state’s cases surpassed 80,000 and 600 new cases were reported. Hospitalizations were also up.
Baltimore County and Baltimore City are now closing indoor dining options as cases there soar.
Hospitalizations have also been ticking up.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.
Baltimore County has not closed indoor dining. They just called on the governor to do so.