ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging eligible voters to vote via absentee ballot in November, but that all polls will also remain open for people to vote in person as well.

“We’re encouraging everyone to vote by mail. If you’re unable to vote by mail by state law, we have eight days of early voting, “Hogan said. “And we’re encouraging Marylanders to vote early in order to avoid any possible crowds on Election Day.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Hogan said he doesn’t want to a repeat of what happened on primary day and that the state board of elections has been unable to give a recommendation for how to proceed. He said it’s turned into party politics.

“We cannot have a repeat of the primary where people were unable to cast their vote or they didn’t know that their precincts were closed, where to go,” he said.

Maryland is one of only 14 states to send absentee ballots to eligible voters, Hogan added.

He said the CDC put out guidelines for elections on June 22 that call for giving voters as many options as possible.

“As President Obama said just last week: ‘everybody should be able to request an absentee ballot’,” Hogan said.

Eligible voters will not have to request a ballot.

“I will be strongly encouraging Marylanders to vote by mail and I’m calling on the leaders of both parties to stop all the political nonsense and to join me and encouraging people to vote by mail, making sure that we get everybody the chance to vote on Election Day, whichever way they choose,” Hogan said.