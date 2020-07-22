ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan called on Marylanders Wednesday to continue to follow the public health measures the state has put in place to help keep local businesses open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said it’s up to everyone to follow the official public health guidelines laid out in the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery Plan.

“This issue is not a problem with our current regulations that are in place,” Hogan said. “It’s more a matter of the lack of compliance on the part of a few and a lack of enforcement by those who have that responsibility.”

Hogan also called on county lawmakers to make sure local leaders work together to ensure everyone is following state guidelines.

“As we reiterated to county officials last week, it is their full responsibility to get their local health departments, their local liquor boards and inspectors, and if necessary, their local law enforcement agencies to all work together to ensure that residents and businesses in their individual jurisdictions are complying with those regulations,” the governor said.

He added that Marylanders can keep businesses open by wearing masks when and where they are supposed to.

“It’s really pretty simple: no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” Hogan said. “It’s really not that hard.”

The governor continued to stress that, “Maryland is open for business,” adding the state has gained back nearly 97,000 jobs and the unemployment rate is nearly 30 percent lower than the national rate.

