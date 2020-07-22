BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one federal charge of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, the justice department said.
Jeffrey R. Cummings, Jr., was arrested on July 19, 2019, and has been detained since then. He was previously convicted of a sex offense in Anne Arundel County in 2008.
According to a plea agreement, Cummings posed as multiple teenage girls on social media between March 2017 and July 2019, enticing at least six boys between the ages of 13 and 16 to send him explicit photos and videos of themselves. At least five of them did so.
Cummings also asked the boys to send him pairs of their previously worn socks, the plea agreement said.
When police searched his home in July 2019, they reportedly found child pornography on his cell phone. Cummings told police the exchanges involving socks and nude photos involved his 15-year-old son. Police later learned he doesn’t have any children.
The justice department said Cummings faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.