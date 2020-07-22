MOUNT AIRY, MD. (WJZ) — A Westminster man was arrested Tuesday in a home invasion robbery from October 2019.
Deputies responded on October 9 to a home in the 5300 block of Legion Drive in Mount Airy for a home invasion and robbery that had just happened.
A female resident was allegedly assaulted inside the home and a large amount of money was stolen from the home, police said. Video surveillance shows a masked man forcing his way inside the home.
The suspect fled before deputies arrived, but they discovered multiple items with his DNA on it.
Test results showed the DNA was of Eric Eugene Mooney, 44, of Westminster.
Based on this information as well as other evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mooney.
They found and arrested Mooney in Westminster on July 21.
He is charged with home invasion, armed robbery burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, firearm use violent crime.
Anyone with additional information related to this case may contact Detective McGuire at 301- 600-3934. Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.