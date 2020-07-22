WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday in West Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street around 3:37 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Investigators learned the man was shot in 2000 block of North Smallwood Street and ran to Pulaski Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

