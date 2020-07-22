BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Renaissance Festival won’t happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, organizers said despite trying to make preparations to hold the event in the wake of the coronavirus, “our preparation cannot overcome the many external uncertainties we are all experiencing.”
“While many businesses can operate with restrictions the Festival we have always worked to put on is a variety of up-close and highly interactive experience for our customers and villagers,” the Facebook post reads. “We cannot offer you the shops, entertainment, feasting and frivolity that has been our hallmark.”
The fair had been scheduled to begin on August 29 and would have continued on weekends through October 25.
Organizers said the fair is expected to return in 2021.
