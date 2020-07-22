WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Extreme heat will continue in Maryland for the foreseeable future. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90’s on Wednesday, but heat index values are expected to reach 107 degrees.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, and Montgomery Counties as well as Baltimore City.

Thunderstorms are expected to come in from the West and continue across the state of Maryland later in the afternoon and last until about 10 p.m.

WJZ’s Tim Williams said there is also concern for potential flooding and damaging wind as storms are fueled by high levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

People should drink plenty of water and try to stay out of the heat as much as possible to stay safe and minimize risk of heat illnesses. Pets and children should not be left unaccompanied in any parked cars due to the high temperatures.

