BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Extreme heat will continue in Maryland for the foreseeable future. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90’s on Wednesday, but heat index values are expected to reach 107 degrees.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, and Montgomery Counties as well as Baltimore City.

No surprise. A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon through 8 PM. Expect Real feel temperatures between 105° and 109°. The daytime high will top out near 97°. Stay hydrated and limited outdoor activity as much as possible. Updates on #WJZ. pic.twitter.com/VaBgp7DKcQ — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 22, 2020

Thunderstorms are expected to come in from the West and continue across the state of Maryland later in the afternoon and last until about 10 p.m.

WJZ’s Tim Williams said there is also concern for potential flooding and damaging wind as storms are fueled by high levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

As you might expect during this stretch of extreme heat… there is a "Slight Risk" of severe thunderstorms from mid afternoon through late evening. The main concern is damaging wind and potential for flooding rain. Storms are fueled by high levels of moisture in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/uJYFCwNDAw — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 22, 2020

People should drink plenty of water and try to stay out of the heat as much as possible to stay safe and minimize risk of heat illnesses. Pets and children should not be left unaccompanied in any parked cars due to the high temperatures.

