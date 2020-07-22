BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland is under a severe thunderstorm watch on Wednesday.
Another day of heat is behind the chance for severe storms.
READ MORE: Extreme Heat Expected Wednesday
The severe thunderstorm watch runs until 7 p.m. for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Marys, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 7:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 22, 2020
The National Weather Service said storms will be likely after 2 p.m., with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are likely and hail of up to 1.5 inches in diameter is possible.
Flooding could also be a concern.
All of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.