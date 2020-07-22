WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Severe Thunderstorms, Severe Weather, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland is under a severe thunderstorm watch on Wednesday.

Another day of heat is behind the chance for severe storms.

READ MORE: Extreme Heat Expected Wednesday

The severe thunderstorm watch runs until 7 p.m. for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City.

The National Weather Service said storms will be likely after 2 p.m., with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are likely and hail of up to 1.5 inches in diameter is possible.

Flooding could also be a concern.

All of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply