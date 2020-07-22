ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 600 new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday as the state reach more than 80,000 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic.

According to the state health department, there are 80,172 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over one million tests administered.

Hospitalizations are also up to 505, which is nearly 20 more than Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 137 are in the ICU.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

More than 3,276 people in Maryland have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The statewide positivity rate is at 4.49%.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 80,172 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,000,179 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.49%. Number of persons tested negative: 702,661

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,276 pic.twitter.com/r5Tnc9WsHs — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 22, 2020

Of the 1,000,179 tests administered, 702,661 were negative. Nearly 12,000 were hospitalized because of the virus over the span of the pandemic and 5,434 were released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

County Cases Deaths Allegany 240 (18) Anne Arundel 6,105 (206) 8* Baltimore City 9,738 (376) 14* Baltimore County 10,153 (499) 20* Calvert 503 (26) 1* Caroline 368 (3) Carroll 1,311 (113) 3* Cecil 570 (29) 1* Charles 1,659 (88) 2* Dorchester 288 (5) Frederick 2,797 (113) 7* Garrett 37 Harford 1,472 (63) 3* Howard 3,198 (93) 6* Kent 221 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,593 (738) 38* Prince George’s 20,958 (702) 23* Queen Anne’s 340 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 789 (53) Somerset 110 (3) Talbot 268 (4) Washington 818 (29) Wicomico 1,201 (42) Worcester 435 (17) 1* Data not available (12)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,572 10-19 4,613 (1) 20-29 13,113 (18) 1* 30-39 15,065 (44) 5* 40-49 13,796 (103) 3* 50-59 12,210 (258) 13* 60-69 8,556 (531) 11* 70-79 5,363 (815) 20* 80+ 4,884 (1,496) 76* Data not available (10) Female 41,899 (1,612) 68* Male 38,273 (1,664) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 23,503 (1,336) 48* Asian (NH) 1,532 (125) 6* White (NH) 16,887 (1,387) 67* Hispanic 20,505 (380) 8* Other (NH) 3,773 (36) Data not available 13,972 (12)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.