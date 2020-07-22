OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The man who reeled in the first white marlin of 2020 in Ocean City, Maryland was recently awarded a $5,000 prize.
Carl Sauer reeled in the first white marlin of 2020 on Saturday, May 23. The marlin was caught around 11:30 a.m. while the crew of “Reel Escape” was fishing off the shore of Ocean City. The fish was released after the catch.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
As the angler reeling in the first white marlin of the season, Sauer received a $5,000 prize awarded by the Town of Ocean City.
“Ocean City is proud to be the White Marlin Capital of the World,” Mayor Rick Meehan said. “The first white marlin catch of the season is a symbolic start to the fishing season and hopefully a sign of many more for our offshore fishermen this summer.”
The $5,000 prize money was awarded to Sauer at the July 6 Mayor and Council meeting.