COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s most recent screening of student-athletes and athletics staff found three people tested positive for COVID-19.
The three student-athletes and athletics staff have been notified and are currently in self-isolation, monitored by health officials, the University said.
Under guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, voluntary, individual training for the football program has resumed.
The University said they’re continuing to work with local health officials to develop appropriate protocols in the event of positive test results.
Cumulative results of all athletics testing to date are as follows:
- 545 tests
- 12 positive results
