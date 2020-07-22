BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The work continues to replace an old antenna on WJZ’s candelabra tower.
On Wednesday, the crew is installing the last remaining pedestal and antenna.
Work Underway On WJZ’s Candelabra Tower; Old Antennas Removed
Eyes were on the skies around Television Hill on Tuesday as the antennas for three local TV stations, including WJZ, were removed from the iconic candelabra tower in north Baltimore.
Just after sunrise, crews began unbolting the old antennas on top of the 1,000-foot tower before a specially-designed Skycrane helicopter lowered them to the ground.
Nearby, several curious Baltimoreans watched the work unfold.
“I was watching the news, and I knew that they were doing work on the tower… and when I heard it I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve got to get up there and see it,'” Allen Burris said.
The project was required by the FCC as part of a nationwide effort to create more space in the airwaves for companies like cell phone carriers.