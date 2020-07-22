WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
Baltimore Running Festival Will Be Virtual This Year
The Baltimore Running Festival will be switched to a virtual-only event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Maryland Weather: Extreme Heat And Possible Severe Thunderstorms Expected Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90's on Wednesday, but heat index values are expected to reach 107 degrees.
Featured Sports
Baltimore Running Festival Will Be Virtual This Year
The Baltimore Running Festival will be switched to a virtual-only event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Blue Jays OF Randal Grichuk Says Team May Play In Pittsburgh Or Baltimore For 2020 MLB Season
The Blue Jays’ front office has told its players that Pittsburgh and Baltimore are possibilities for where team will hold home games this year after Canada’s government barred the club from playing in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic, outfielder Randal Grichuk said Tuesday.
Reports: NFLPA Says There Will Be Zero 2020 Preseason Games
The NFL Players Association told players during a conference call Tuesday there will be zero 2020 preseason games, according to reports.
Washington NFL Team Hires Julie Donaldson For Radio Role
Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games.
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Wednesday Morning Forecast
A look at the weather in Baltimore, Maryland.
2 hours ago
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Extreme Heat And Possible Severe Thunderstorms Expected Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90's on Wednesday, but heat index values are expected to reach 107 degrees.
Maryland Weather: Storms Move Through Parts Of The Region; More Possible Wednesday
Storms moved through parts of the state Tuesday.
Work Underway On WJZ's Candelabra Tower; Old Antennas Removed
Eyes were on the skies around Television Hill on Tuesday as the antennas for three local TV stations, including WJZ, were removed from the iconic candelabra tower in north Baltimore.
Hold The Onions: Marylanders Prefer To Skip The Onions, Tomato On Food, Report Shows
Everyone has their preferences when it comes to food, but it appears Marylanders really hate onions, according to Uber Eats' second-annual Cravings Report.
This Elkton, Maryland Shop Sells Old Bay Beef Jerky
The shop is described as an Oly Bay lover's dream, with Old Bay Hot Sauce, Bloody Mary mix, masks, blankets, pillows and even socks.
Reopening Baltimore: 5 City Pools, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds Set To Reopen Monday
A number of pools and playgrounds in Baltimore are set to reopen on Monday after the coronavirus pandemic kept them closed for months.
Maryland Couple Holds Small Home Wedding After Coronavirus Forced Larger Ceremony's Cancellation
A Maryland couple didn't let the coronavirus stop their wedding.
Maryland Food Truck Week Begins With New Safety Precautions
If you're looking for something new for dinner, here's your chance... Maryland's Food Truck Week is now underway!
Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Hogan Discourages Marylanders From Traveling Out-Of-State
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is discouraging Marylanders from traveling out-of-state after other states are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases.
Maryland Weather: Flooding Reported In Ocean City As Tropical Storm Fay Passes Along Coast
Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay led to flooding in parts of Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday.
Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2
Due to a government mandate, WJZ-TV is transitioning to a new physical channel on July 2nd, 2020.
Giant Presents: Honoring Everyday Heroes
Giant and WJZ want to recognize Maryland’s finest.
Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Maury
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
WJZ Weather Day Special
