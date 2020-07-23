Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash between two SUVs was reported along the outer loop of 1-695 in Baltimore County Thursday morning.
The crash happened just past exit 21 Stevenson Road southbound. All lanes are closed.
ALERT: Crash, Baltimore County, I-695 outer loop past exit 21/Stevenson Road soutbound. All lanes closed. Two SUVs invloved. #mdtraffic #mdotnews dw
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) July 23, 2020
A pole is also down in the area.
ALERT: Pole Down, Baltimore County, MD 133 west prior to Stevenson Road. All lanes closed. #mdtraffic #mdotnews dw
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) July 23, 2020
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!