BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash between two SUVs was reported along the outer loop of 1-695 in Baltimore County Thursday morning.

The crash happened just past exit 21 Stevenson Road southbound. All lanes are closed.

Credit: MDOT

A pole is also down in the area.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

