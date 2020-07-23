Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two other juveniles Wednesday night in Annapolis.
Officers were called to an address on Poplar Avenue at around 7:51 p.m. about an armed robbery that had allegedly just happened in the 1400 block of West Street.
Police learned two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two other juveniles. A cell phone and a set of earbuds were taken in the robbery, police said.
The victims weren’t hurt in the incident, and one arrest has been made.