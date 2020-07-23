CORONAVIRUS IN MD:600+ New Cases Reported Thursday; Hospitalizations Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Armed robbery, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Robbery, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two other juveniles Wednesday night in Annapolis.

Officers were called to an address on Poplar Avenue at around 7:51 p.m. about an armed robbery that had allegedly just happened in the 1400 block of West Street.

Police learned two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two other juveniles. A cell phone and a set of earbuds were taken in the robbery, police said.

The victims weren’t hurt in the incident, and one arrest has been made.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply