WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Play ball! The defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals squared off against the New York Yankees Thursday in the nation’s capital to open up the 2020 MLB regular season, a season that will look quite different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the honorary first pitch at the ball game, and it was just a bit outside!
Dr. Fauci walked to the mound sporting a Washington Nationals face covering, and threw a first pitch that was just a bit wide of the strike zone and into the ground.
The Nationals come into the season the reigning World Series Champion.
