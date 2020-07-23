BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Baltimore County since late June, targeting mostly Honda vehicles.
Police say since June 26, there has been a general increase in thefts from autos, but specifically airbags.
Investigators have determined that most of the vehicles being targeted are Honda Civics and Honda Accords.
The department says it has experienced airbags thefts in the Lansdowne, Towson, Pikesville and Dundalk.
Police say most of the thefts are occurring during the overnight hours and involve the suspect breaking out the driver side window of the vehicle and stealing the airbag out of the steering wheel.
Police are recommending you lock your steering wheel to deter the theft of airbags.
Anyone who sees a vehicle driving through their neighborhood slowly during the overnight hours should safely try to get a description of the vehicle and call 911 immediately.