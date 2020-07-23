BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Officer has been recognized with the 2020 National Association of School Resource Officers Floyd Ledbetter National School Resource Officer of the Year Award.
Officer Danielle Moore was nominated by her peers, supervisors and school faculty, as someone who has made “significant contributions” to Baltimore County and Overlea High School, where she is assigned.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
“It is truly an honor to have an SRO of the Baltimore County Police Department selected for national recognition for her dedication and commitment to students, staff and the community,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa R. Hyatt. “Officer Danielle Moore exemplifies being a positive role model by building strong relationships, ensuring safety on school grounds and in the community, and volunteering her time to extracurricular school activities. Her passion and love for the students and staff at Overlea High School shine in all aspects of her job.”
Officer Moore began her career as a Baltimore City police officer in 2007. She moved to the Baltimore County Police Department in 2012 where she worked as a patrol officer before she became a school resource officer in 2018 at Overlea High School.
She is the lead mentor and co-facilitator of the I.T. G.I.R.L.S. of Overlea High School, which stands for Inspiring True Girl-power through Respect, Leadership and Sophistication- a mentoring program for young women.
She has Crisis Intervention Team training to help officers deal with someone in a mental health crisis, providing other ways to peacefully deal with them.
“We are honored to present Officer Danielle Moore of the Baltimore County Police Department with the NASRO Floyd Ledbetter School Resource Officer of the Year Award,” said Mo Canady, Executive Director of NASRO. “It is apparent that she demonstrates the SRO Triad Concept in serving as a coach and mentor, educator, and law enforcement officer while seeking opportunities to serve her school community. It is our privilege to bestow this honor to one who exemplifies the title of school resource officer so well.”