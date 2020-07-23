BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) —A 15-year-old Bichon Frise was returned back home to her owner. Baltimore County Police said she was abducted when the car she was riding in was stolen.
Police say Bri Bri was abducted when the car she was riding in was stolen Sunday in the 800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. Her owner told WJZ Thursday morning that Bri Bri was home safe. The owner said police officers at the Southwest Baltimore Police District called her saying the dog was picked up and taken to the precinct.
Police say the owner of the car stopped at Island Quizine just before 9:30 p.m. to get a carryout order. She left the car running so that the dog could stay cool.
When the dog’s owner went inside to pickup their order, the car was stolen with Bri Bri still in the backseat.
Police said the car was also recovered.