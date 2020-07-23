Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Thursday evening, city police said.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of The Alameda and Harford Road after getting a Shot Spotter alert. They reportedly found multiple shell casings at the scene.
Shortly thereafter, they got a call about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. When the officers arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.