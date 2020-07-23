Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot early Thursday morning in East Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Patterson Park Avenue to investigate a shooting around 2:06 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and rushed into surgery.
Eastern District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.