BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is calling on the city’s inspector general to conduct “a speedy and thorough review” into her past travel following recent news reports highlighting the dozens of trips she took over the past two years.
According to Mosby’s 2019 financial disclosure statement, she took 16 trips out of the state during the calendar year. The previous year, her financial disclosure statement showed she took seven trips, six of which were out-of-state.
In a statement Thursday, State’s Attorney’s Office spokesperson Zy Richardson defended Mosby, saying she had previously disclosed the travel and “has consistently been transparent:”
“Last week local news sources reported on the State’s Attorney’s publicly disclosed travel with misleading conjectures of wrong-doing and corruption. The State’s Attorney consistently goes above and beyond statutory disclosure requirements and has consistently been transparent. In recent years, Baltimore residents have endured far too many corruption scandals and need to know what is and is not illegal, which is why the State’s Attorney has called on the Inspector General to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation, so the public can know the truth about these false conjectures and insinuations, and together we can concentrate on making Baltimore the best it can possibly be.”
It’s not immediately clear if the inspector general’s office will conduct a review or how long such a review might take.