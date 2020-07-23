BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland for the second straight night, bringing heavy rain and wind.
Heavy rain was reported in the D.C. area, along with flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect for Prince George’s County through 4:15 a.m. Friday.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Areal Flood Warning for Prince Georges County in MD until 4:15am Friday. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 24, 2020
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Cecil and Kent counties through 11:45 p.m. Heavy rain, wind and lightning were reported.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cecil and Kent County in MD until 11:45pm. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 24, 2020
Storms moved through much of Maryland Wednesday night, causing widespread damage and causing many power outages. An MTA bus was even caught in flood waters in northeast Baltimore.
Severe Storms Roll Through Maryland; Cause Damage Across Parts Of The State
Severe storms are also possible Friday, according to WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.