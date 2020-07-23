CORONAVIRUS IN MD:600+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Up Again
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland for the second straight night, bringing heavy rain and wind.

Heavy rain was reported in the D.C. area, along with flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect for Prince George’s County through 4:15 a.m. Friday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Cecil and Kent counties through 11:45 p.m. Heavy rain, wind and lightning were reported.

Storms moved through much of Maryland Wednesday night, causing widespread damage and causing many power outages. An MTA bus was even caught in flood waters in northeast Baltimore.

Severe Storms Roll Through Maryland; Cause Damage Across Parts Of The State

Severe storms are also possible Friday, according to WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara.

