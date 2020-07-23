Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What did you do during the statewide stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
A new study finds most of us spent our time watching television.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
In fact, the average Marylander watched 377 hours worth of shows during the stay-at-home order. That’s about 34 hours per-week.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
To compare, before the stay-at-home order, the average person watched 262 hours of television over the same time period.
The study also found Marylanders admitted to doing 33 percent less exercise.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.