BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s heat wave continued Thursday with the high forecast to be 92 degrees.
A heat advisory will go into effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for parts of southern Maryland including Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties. The heat index for these areas was expected to reach 107 degrees.
Much of Maryland saw severe thunderstorms move through Wednesday evening, leaving behind widespread damage and thousands without power.
More than 18,000 outages were reported at the peak of the storm. BGE said its crews served more than 1,300,000 customers.
WJZ’s Tim Williams said storms are expected to pass through Maryland again Thursday and may trigger severe thunderstorm warnings. The rain should begin around 4 p.m. and last until around 10 p.m.
The state was put under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, meaning there would be a chance for another day of damaging winds and flooding.
Tim Williams said temperatures should drop slightly for the weekend before rising back to the high 90’s in the beginning of next week.