MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — At least one person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Ebenezer Road in White Marsh. Two people were trapped, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The Baltimore County Police Department said one vehicle hit another and then hit a utility pole.

The road was closed in both directions due to the crash for hours as officials investigated.

At least one person was taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital, officials said.

Christie Collins witnessed the crash. She said she saw the driver lose control of the car, hit another car, then strike a telephone pole. She ran inside to Richardson Farms where she works and called 911.

“She looked like she was trying to apply the breaks. She was scared. Her face will be forever be in my mind. She was driving down the road. She couldn’t stop,” Collins told WJZ.

Collins said her heart is with the driver and anyone else who may have been in the car.

“I wish I had super powers to stop the car. They could have lived,” Collins said.

Police have not yet revealed what lead up to the crash. WJZ will continue to bring you updates on this situation as soon as we learn more.