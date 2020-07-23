ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 33,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment the week ending July 18.
The state’s Department of Labor reports 33,378 filed claims, down from 37,383 the previous week. It’s the second week in a row numbers went down.
The unemployment insurance numbers were on the rise for several weeks. Unemployment numbers hit their peak back on May 2 when more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that more than 47,500 fraudulent claims were filed with Maryland’s unemployment office, totaling $501 million.
The scheme was uncovered with the state’s unemployment system and the claims were filed from out-of-state.
See the county-by-county breakdown here.
