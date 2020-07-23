CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 80K COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Furloughs, Health, Jobs, Layoffs, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 33,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment the week ending July 18.

The state’s Department of Labor reports 33,378 filed claims, down from 37,383 the previous week. It’s the second week in a row numbers went down.

The unemployment insurance numbers were on the rise for several weeks. Unemployment numbers hit their peak back on May 2 when more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that more than 47,500 fraudulent claims were filed with Maryland’s unemployment office, totaling $501 million.

The scheme was uncovered with the state’s unemployment system and the claims were filed from out-of-state.

See the county-by-county breakdown here. 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply