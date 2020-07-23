WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.
Both ESPN and Bleacher Report reported the news Thursday afternoon. The news broke just hours before the Nats are set to take on the New York Yankees in Washington, D.C. to kick off their 2020 season.
Soto played in the exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said that Soto is asymptomatic and that no other player on the roster was deemed ineligible following contact tracing. According to MLB protocols, Soto now needs two negative tests in order to return to the field.
“We’ve got to make our plans to play without Juan for an extended period of time,” Rizzo said on a conference call.
Soto was a big part of the Nationals lineup last season batting .282 with 34 homers and 110 RBI while playing in 150 games for the club. He added another five homers and 14 RBI during the team’s run to the World Series title last fall.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!