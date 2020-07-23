OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City’s mayor said Thursday the town has no plans to close indoor dining or bars, despite increasing numbers in Worcester County.
Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement Thursday that the town has closely followed the State of Maryland and Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery’s plan.
Ocean City, Maryland’s mayor on the increase in cases; he says there is no need to close indoor dining, bars. @wjz #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/gehnpZ8bzO
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 23, 2020
Meehan said cases have jumped in Ocean City because there’s more testing.
Instead, he continued to stress wearing masks in public, hand-washing and practicing physical distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We urge all our visitors to remember that you can’t press pause on safety while you’re on vacation,” Meehan said. “We must all continue to practice these safety precautions and be considerate of each other.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.