Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are asking anyone who may have seen any portion of the incident or who may have information regarding this incident to contact police at 410-307-2020.
Comments
ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a vehicle that hit a woman and fled the scene early Wednesday morning in Rosedale.
The 39-year-old woman was on Pulaski Highway just west of Chesaco Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle, which made no attempt to stop and kept driving toward Baltimore City, police said.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.