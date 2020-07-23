CORONAVIRUS IN MD:600+ New Cases Reported Thursday; Hospitalizations Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC news, Local TV, NFL, Ryan Mayer, Talkers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as “Washington Football Team.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the name is not the new branding for the team it is merely the placeholder until the adoption of a new team name at some point in the future.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JULY 13: One of the metal signs from the NFL’s Washington Redskin’s original 1937 offices in Washington now adorns a wall on the outside of FedEx Field July 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. The team announced Monday that owner Daniel Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working on finding a replacement for its racist name and logo after 87 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Schefter reports that the team will continue the process of retiring its old name and logo with the hope of being completely rid of it by the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.

The logo on the team’s helmet will reportedly be replaced by the player’s number in gold and the new uniforms will be debuted in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season. The team is not replacing or changing its color scheme of burgundy and gold.

Comments

Leave a Reply