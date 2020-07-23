WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as “Washington Football Team.”
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the name is not the new branding for the team it is merely the placeholder until the adoption of a new team name at some point in the future.
Schefter reports that the team will continue the process of retiring its old name and logo with the hope of being completely rid of it by the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.
The logo on the team’s helmet will reportedly be replaced by the player’s number in gold and the new uniforms will be debuted in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season. The team is not replacing or changing its color scheme of burgundy and gold.