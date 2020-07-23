BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug distribution charges.
Delshawn Harvey, 41, and Keizye Collins, 23, both of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges related to their participation in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and/or fentanyl in the Monument Street area of east Baltimore.
According to their guilty pleas, in July 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation of the Monument Street corridor in east Baltimore.
During the investigation, law enforcement identified multiple street-level drug trafficking “shops,” with the two most prominent locations in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue at Jefferson Street and the 2400 block of East Monument Street at Port Street.
According to their plea agreements, Harvey supplied drugs to the drug trafficking organizations, and Collins distributed the drugs.
Collins faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the drug conspiracy and for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Harvey and the government have agreed that, if the court accepts the plea agreement, Harvey will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
The two men will be sentenced in September 2020.