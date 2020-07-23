CORONAVIRUS IN MD:600+ New Cases Reported Thursday; Hospitalizations Up Again
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Baltimore County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Ebenezer Road in White Marsh.

Two people are currently trapped, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

