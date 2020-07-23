Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Baltimore County Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Ebenezer Road in White Marsh.
Two people are currently trapped, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
MVC W/ RESCUE 5800 blk Ebenezer Rd #WhiteMarsh | FD on location with 3 patients with life-threatening injuries | 2 patients trapped at this time | Medevac requested. DT1515 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 23, 2020
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!