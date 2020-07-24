Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured in shootings overnight, the Baltimore Police Department said.
The 17-year-old was shot around 10:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Curley Street. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, for which he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Just after 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Douglas Court for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man and a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Both men were hospitalized.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.