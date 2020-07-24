Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ opening day game Thursday night is now available as a trading card.
Baseball card maker Topps is out with a limited-edition card showcasing Fauci’s pitch during the Nats’ game against the New York Yankees. The card is part of the Topps NOW collection that will show off “legendary moments throughout the 2020 season.”
The front of the card shows Fauci throwing the pitch while the back gives a brief biography of the Nats “super-fan.”
The card, which will only be available for sale for 24 hours, retails for $9.99. It goes on sale Friday afternoon.
