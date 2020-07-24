CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
Filed Under:Anthony Fauci, Baseball, DC, DC news, Dr. Anthony Fauci, first pitch, Local TV, mlb, Nationals, Nats, Talkers, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ opening day game Thursday night is now available as a trading card.

Baseball card maker Topps is out with a limited-edition card showcasing Fauci’s pitch during the Nats’ game against the New York Yankees. The card is part of the Topps NOW collection that will show off “legendary moments throughout the 2020 season.”

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Credit: Topps

The front of the card shows Fauci throwing the pitch while the back gives a brief biography of the Nats “super-fan.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

The card, which will only be available for sale for 24 hours, retails for $9.99. It goes on sale Friday afternoon.

To learn more, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply