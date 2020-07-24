Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We hope your hungry for some meals and deals! Baltimore City Restaurant Week is now underway.
From now through August 2, restaurants all over the city are offering deals for outdoor dining and take out.
Instead of the usual low-cost, three-course meals, restaurants were given the freedom to come up with their own deals to accommodate dining restrictions because of COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.