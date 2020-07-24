Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Monday, Baltimore City residents will have an extra eight miles of space to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air.
Officials are extending the Slow Streets program, which cuts down on traffic to give people more space to social distance while exercising.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
After starting in places like Patterson and Druid Hill parks, the City Department of Transportation asked people to nominate other locations so the program could be expanded.
Among the areas that will be closed down come Monday include Croydon Road from Northern Parkway to St. Albans Way.
Over the next few weeks, an additional 25 miles will be added to Slow Streets.