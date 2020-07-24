MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Thursday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Ebenezer Road near Meyers Lane between White Marsh and Middle River.
Police said the driver of a 2013 Buick Lacrosse was heading south on Ebenezer Road when she left the road, hit a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and then crashed into an electric pole.
The driver, Shirley Ellsworth, 84, and a passenger, Leona Schleicher, 83, both of Middle River, died at the scene. Another passenger was taken to an area hospital where he’s in stable condition, police said.
The Chevrolet was parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 410-307-2020.